Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index down 1.3 pct
#Industrials
September 14, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong Q2 industrial production index down 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 1.3 percent in the second quarter of 2015
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Monday.
    The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:

    
                                       Q2 2015  Q1 2015
 Food, beverages and tobacco              4.4      5.1^
 Textiles                               -26.7    -23.9^
 Wearing apparel                         -7.3     -8.2 
 Paper products, printing and
 production of recorded media             2.5      2.6
 Metal, computer, electronic and  
 optical products, machinery and 
 equipment                              -11.3    -11.7^
     
 ^ Revised

 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
