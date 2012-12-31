FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US dollar share of FX reserves steady, euro share falls-IMF
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 9:30 PM / 5 years ago

US dollar share of FX reserves steady, euro share falls-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's share of
known global reserves held by central banks remained steady as
of the third quarter of this year, International Monetary Fund
data showed on Monday.
    The greenback's share of the roughly $6.0 trillion of known
reserves was 61.8 percent, unchanged from the previous quarter.
 
    The euro's share, however, slipped to 24.1 percent from the
previous quarter's nearly 25 percent share.
    "The U.S. dollar remains the reserve currency of choice,"
said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist, at Scotia
Capital in Toronto.
    Meanwhile, the allocation to the euro has been declining in
both percentage and dollar terms. At its peak, the euro
accounted for about 28 percent of allocated reserves.
    Total global reserves rose to a new record of $10.8
trillion, or a 6 percent year-on-year increase, data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.