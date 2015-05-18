FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costs must fall for Israeli consumers, finance minister says
May 18, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Costs must fall for Israeli consumers, finance minister says

Steven Scheer

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Boosting competition in Israel’s banking system and the economy as a whole as well as bringing down property prices will be priorities for the country’s new finance minister, he said on Monday.

Competition was the consumer’s best friend, Moshe Kahlon said before meeting with senior ministry officials for the first time since the government was sworn in on Thursday.

“Because of the lack of competition, Israeli citizens are paying a lot of money ... in banks, commissions, in management fees, in every area of our lives and these distortions must be curbed,” he told reporters.

As communications minister in 2012, Kahlon gained popularity for creating competition in the mobile phone market. Israelis can now buy unlimited talk and text packages for as little as $10 a month.

But public anger over the overall high cost of living remains high, and Kahlon tapped into this during campaigning for the March 17 election, promising to bring down the costs of basic goods and housing.

Kahlon’s Kulanu party will also control the housing ministry.

Average home prices have nearly doubled since 2007 due to low interest rates and supply failing to keep up with demand.

Kulanu won 10 of parliament’s 120 seats and became kingmaker in the formation the governing coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ministry meeting followed disappointing news on the economy. Annualised first-quarter gross domestic product grew just 2.5 percent, below expectations of 3.3 percent, data showed on Sunday..

At the same time, heavy financial commitments made by Netanyahu to form a government leave Kahlon with little leeway on spending. A budget is not expected to be approved until late this year.

“The concessions that were made to create the government are likely to adversely impact the government’s budget position in 2016,” Kristin Lindow, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, said in a report to clients. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
