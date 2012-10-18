TABLE-Foreign investors turn net seller of Japan shares

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net buying, capital flows data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
They sold a net 26.1 billion yen ($331.51 million) of shares in the week through Oct. 13 after buying a net 118.6 billion in the previous week.
Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week, purchasing a net 705.3 billion yen, after selling 261.7 billion yen the week before. The week before that, which was the final week of the fiscal half-year period, they had bought 1.5424 trillion yen, which was the largest amount since August 2010.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
(net)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 7 - Oct 13 -26.1 +133.2 -2,204.0
Sep 30 - Oct 6 +118.6 +294.4 +317.9
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 7 - Oct 13 -5.3 +705.3 -2.3
Sep 30 - Oct 6 +53.5 -261.7 -7.2
Notes:
- An “r” notes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
