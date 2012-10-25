FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares
October 25, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net selling, capital flows data from Japan’s Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

They bought a net 195.2 billion yen of shares in the week through Oct. 20, after selling a net 26.7 billion the previous week.

Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week for the second straight period, purchasing a net 474.6 billion yen, after buying 705.3 billion yen the week before.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 14 - Oct 20 +195.2 +272.3 -165.6

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -26.7r +133.2 -2,217.5r

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

Oct 14 - Oct 20 -0.9 +474.6 +81.6

Oct 7 - Oct 13 -6.3 +705.3 -2.3

Notes:

- An “r” notes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

- The MOF’s capital flows data can be found in English at:

- The MOF’s portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
