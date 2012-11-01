FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors turn net sellers of Japan shares
November 1, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors turn net sellers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week after a
week of net buying, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. 
    They sold a net 15.4 billion yen ($192.7 million) of shares in the week through Oct. 27,
after buying a net 195.2 billion the previous week.     
    Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week for the third
straight period, purchasing a net 251.8 billion yen, after buying 475.1 billion yen the week
before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). 
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 21 -  Oct 27       -15.4           -362.9         -230.5
    Oct 14 -  Oct 20      +195.2           +272.5r        -165.6
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 21 -  Oct 27       -36.5           +251.8         -37.5
    Oct 14 -  Oct 20        -0.9           +475.1r        +81.6 

    Notes: 
    - An "r" notes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

