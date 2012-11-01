TABLE-Foreign investors turn net sellers of Japan shares

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net buying, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 15.4 billion yen ($192.7 million) of shares in the week through Oct. 27, after buying a net 195.2 billion the previous week. Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week for the third straight period, purchasing a net 251.8 billion yen, after buying 475.1 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Oct 21 - Oct 27 -15.4 -362.9 -230.5 Oct 14 - Oct 20 +195.2 +272.5r -165.6 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Oct 21 - Oct 27 -36.5 +251.8 -37.5 Oct 14 - Oct 20 -0.9 +475.1r +81.6 Notes: - An "r" notes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: