TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. They sold a net 27.7 billion yen ($346.8 million) of shares in the week through Nov. 3, after unloading a net 12.1 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fourth straight week, purchasing a net 56.0 billion yen, after buying 251.7 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Oct 28 - Nov 3 -27.7 +93.8 -0.3 Oct 21 - Oct 27 -12.1r -363.0r -230.5 JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Oct 29 - Nov 3 -16.8 +56.0 -28.2 Oct 21 - Oct 27 -36.5 +251.7r -37.5 Notes: - An "r" notes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: