FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the
second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. 
    They sold a net 27.7 billion yen ($346.8 million) of shares in the week through Nov. 3,
after unloading a net 12.1 billion yen worth in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fourth straight week, purchasing
a net 56.0 billion yen, after buying 251.7 billion yen the week before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). 
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 28 - Nov  3        -27.7            +93.8           -0.3
    Oct 21 - Oct 27        -12.1r          -363.0r        -230.5
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 29 - Nov 3         -16.8            +56.0         -28.2
    Oct 21 - Oct 27        -36.5           +251.7r        -37.5 

    Notes: 
    - An "r" notes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.