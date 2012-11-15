FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the
third straight week and Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fifth
straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. 
    Foreigners sold a net 79.0 billion yen of shares in the week through Nov. 10, after
unloading a net 27.7 billion yen worth in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors purchased a net 378.4 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net
65.2 billion yen the week before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). 
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov  4 - Nov 10        -79.0           +309.1         +672.2
    Oct 28 - Nov  3        -27.7            +93.8           -0.3
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov  4 - Nov 10       -38.9            +378.4           -4.2
    Oct 29 - Nov  3       -16.8             +65.2r         -28.2

    Notes: 
    - An "r" notes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.