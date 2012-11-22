FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares
November 22, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week
after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds
for the sixth straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on
Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net 133.3 billion yen of shares in the week through Nov. 17, after
selling a net 78.6 billion yen worth in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors purchased a net 401.9 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net
367.9 billion yen the week before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): 
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov 11 - Nov 17       +133.3            -60.4       +1,036.2
    Nov  4 - Nov 10        -78.6r          +309.2r        +672.8r
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov 11 - Nov 17       -41.8            +401.9          +23.3      
    Nov  4 - Nov 10       -38.9            +367.9r          -4.2

    Notes: 
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

