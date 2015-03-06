UPDATE 2-Norway rate cut on cards as growth prospects dim

* Survey shows weak outlook for next six months

* Economy weighed down by low oil price

* Rate cut seen March 19 (Adds analyst, manufacturing data, rate outlook)

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s growth is expected to slow over the next six months, weighed down by lower oil prices and weakness in the construction sector, the central bank said on Friday, strengthening expectations for a rate cut on March 19.

The halving of crude prices within the last year has dampened expectations, particularly in the oil services sector and export industries while growth in household demand is also expected to slow, the bank said based on a survey, which will be key to its next rate decision.

“This underscores that the downside risk to the Norwegian economy has increased and this, we believe, cements the rate cut in March,” Handelsbanken economist Kari Due-Andresen said. “We also believe Norges Bank will announce a further cut in June with a 50 percent probability.”

Norway’s growth is slowing as the oil sector, which accounts for a fifth of the economy, shrinks due to spending cuts, project delays, layoffs and a big drop in oil prices.

However, even as the offshore oil sector has suffered a 12 percent drop in investment this year, the mainland economy has proven surprisingly resilient, benefiting from the Norwegian crown’s 8.1 percent fall against a basket of currencies over the past year.

“Enterprises report that the depreciation of the crown has strengthened competitiveness, and some reported that this has resulted in higher output,” the central bank said.

Registered unemployment was 3 percent in February, little changed from a year earlier and less than a third of the euro zone’s level. And while consumer confidence indicators have taken a hit in recent months, house prices a rising sharply, indicating long term confidence in the economy.

Still, fresh output data out on Thursday showed a 3.7 percent monthly drop in manufacturing, indicating that the broader economy was also feeling some of the oil sector’s pain.

The bank, which cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent in December, is expected to lower the key rate to 1 percent when it unveils its next rate decision on March 19. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Jon Boyle)