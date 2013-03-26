FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paraguay economy contracted in fourth quarter, hit by drought
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Paraguay economy contracted in fourth quarter, hit by drought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Poor soybean harvest sank agricultural production

* Economy seen rebounding 10.5 percent in 2013

ASUNCION, March 26 (Reuters) - Paraguay’s economy contracted 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier and shrank 0.5 percent versus the previous quarter, reflecting a drought that slashed soy production, the central bank said on Tuesday.

A poor, landlocked nation in the heart of South America, Paraguay is the world’s No. 4 soybean exporter, although it lags far behind the top three global suppliers.

The central bank maintained its estimate for a 1.2 percent economic contraction in 2012 and said it will release a final figure next month. It said the accumulated figure during the four quarters of last year showed a 0.9 percent decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

Agricultural production sank 29 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter as dry conditions shriveled the soy crop, the country’s top export. Soy shipments plunged 77 percent from a year earlier, dragging overall exports down 3.9 percent.

This was somewhat offset by a 22.6 percent increase in cattle ranching and a 9.7 percent rise in manufacturing and mining.

Paraguay’s ranching sector rebounded after suffering a costly outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in late 2011, with exports to markets such as Russia and Brazil growing again.

Private consumption was flat in the fourth quarter from a year earlier while public-sector consumption grew 15.5 percent and investments expanded 0.7 percent.

The central bank revised its previous quarterly figures, saying GDP contracted 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter and 2.2 percent in the second quarter. It then grew 2.0 percent in the third quarter.

Paraguay’s economy is seen expanding by a robust 10.5 percent in 2013, thanks in part to a record soy harvest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.