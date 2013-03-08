Peru's economy likely expanded 6-7 pct in January - cenbank

LIMA, March 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy probably expanded at a 6- to 7-percent pace in January compared to the same month a year ago, amid domestic demand following a brief slowdown in December, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank also said in a conference call that it expects annual inflation to meet its goal of 2 percent for the 12 months through March.

Last month a central bank official said that if annual inflation converges to 2 percent in the coming months, “the conditions would be created” for lowering the interest rate.