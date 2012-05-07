CORRECTED-Singapore c.bank says committed to price stability

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank is committed to price stability in the medium term and monetary policy should temper but not fully offset cost pressures from the supply side, its deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said on Monday.

Ong also said inflation was expected to ease gradually over the year but along a somewhat elevated trajectory and that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) policy stance was aimed at keeping the economy on an even keel.

The MAS surprised financial markets last month by saying it will tighten monetary policy slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures.

“With respect to cost pressures arising from the supply side, monetary policy should aim to temper but not fully offset this,” Ong told a conference.

“Higher labour costs in the short term due to permanent supply side shifts are part and parcel of the market equilibrating process to guide the economy to a more sustainable growth path.”

The MAS recently raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 3.5 to 4.5 percent and has said higher wages and global oil prices will put upward pressure on prices.

It also has said business costs are likely to rise as Singapore makes it harder for companies to bring in cheap foreign labour.