2014 world trade picture improves but still below trend - WTO
#Financial Services and Real Estate
April 14, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

2014 world trade picture improves but still below trend - WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 14 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization revised its 2014 forecast for growth in global goods trade slightly upward to 4.7 percent on Monday, but said it did not expect growth to return to the historical trend level of 5.3 percent until 2015.

“If GDP forecasts hold true, we expect a broad-based but modest upturn in the volume of world trade in 2014 and further consolidation of this growth in 2015,” WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo told a news conference in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

