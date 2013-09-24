FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisia govt says takes measures to reduce deficit
September 24, 2013 / 11:34 AM / 4 years ago

Tunisia govt says takes measures to reduce deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Islamist-led government plans austerity measures including reducing public spending and a freeze on public salary increases to narrow a budget deficit expected to reach 7.4 percent this year, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Government has begun implementing austerity measures including a 5 percent cut in public spending, after the budget deficit reached 7 percent now,” Finance Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told state radio without giving full details on those cuts.

Officials said last week Tunisia’s budget deficit should narrow to 6.5 percent next year from 7.4 percent of GDP expected in 2013, as the government imposes strict new fiscal measures. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, editing by Patrick Markey)

