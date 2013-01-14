FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S&P says no longer has deal with Turkey but will rate it
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-S&P says no longer has deal with Turkey but will rate it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous words from first paragraph)

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Monday that it no longer has a ratings deal with Turkey’s government but it will still offer assessments on the fast-growing economy to meet market interest.

“We are converting our issuer credit ratings on Turkey to ‘unsolicited’ as we no longer have a rating agreement with this sovereign,” S&P said in a statement.

“We will nonetheless continue to rate Turkey on an unsolicited basis because we believe that we have access to sufficient public information of reliable quality to support our analysis .... and because we believe there is significant market interest in this unsolicited rating.”

It said that as of Feb. 14 it was withdrawing all its ratings on individual Turkish debt. It will only be rating the sovereign’s overall credit-worthiness.

S&P rates Turkey at BB, two rungs below investment grade. Fitch has raised it to investment grade at BBB- and Moody’s just below investment grade at Ba1.

Writing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.