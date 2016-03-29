FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Ecopetrol seeks $2 bln from CB&I on refinery costs
March 29, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Colombia's Ecopetrol seeks $2 bln from CB&I on refinery costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Colombia’s state oil company Ecopetrol will seek $2 billion in damages from contractor Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for additional costs during the renovation of Colombia’s Reficar refinery, Ecopetrol said late on Monday.

Ecopetrol has said bad management at CB&I increased spending on the project by $4 billion, double the original $3.99 billion price tag. Ecopetrol said it filed the suit against CB&I before the International Chamber of Commerce.

CB&I was not immediately available for comment by telephone.

The Reficar refinery, part of Ecopetrol’s operations near the northern coast of Colombia, reopened late last year after a multi-billion overhaul meant to more than double capacity to 165,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Helen Murphy Editing by W Simon)

