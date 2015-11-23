FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Ecopetrol to explore in four Gulf of Mexico blocks
November 23, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Colombia's Ecopetrol to explore in four Gulf of Mexico blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. affiliate of Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol will explore for oil in four blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement on Monday, partially in partnership with Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp.

Three of the blocks, located offshore of Texas, will be explored in concert with Anadarko U.S. Offshore, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The two companies offered $2.4 million for exploration rights, Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol has complete rights to exploration in the fourth block, for which it bid $2.8 million in August.

The U.S. government’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved the bids. Ecopetrol first explored in the Gulf in 2008.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
