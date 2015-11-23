Colombia's Ecopetrol to explore in four Gulf of Mexico blocks

BOGOTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. affiliate of Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol will explore for oil in four blocks in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement on Monday, partially in partnership with Anadarko U.S. Offshore Corp.

Three of the blocks, located offshore of Texas, will be explored in concert with Anadarko U.S. Offshore, a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The two companies offered $2.4 million for exploration rights, Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol has complete rights to exploration in the fourth block, for which it bid $2.8 million in August.

The U.S. government’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has approved the bids. Ecopetrol first explored in the Gulf in 2008.