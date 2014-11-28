Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia shut after attack

BOGOTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol’s Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia is shut for repairs following a bomb attack this week, and the company is investigating reports of a further attack on a stretch of the duct near the Venezuelan border, a press officer said on Friday.

The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline, important for exports in Latin America’s fourth biggest oil producer, has been closed since being damaged by a bomb in Boyaca province on Wednesday.

Repairs are likely to be completed over the weekend, but the company is now investigating reports of a second attack in the eastern province of Arauca, which could keep it closed for longer if more damage is confirmed.

The Cano Limon and other pipelines are attacked scores of times each year by Colombia’s leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla groups as part of their five-decade war against the country’s government.

Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump 220,000 barrels of crude per day. It also transports production for other companies including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Paul Simao)