UPDATE 1-Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia shut after attacks

(Updates with confirmation of second attack on Friday)

BOGOTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol’s Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia was bombed for the second time this week on Friday and will remain shut for repairs, a company official said.

The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline, important for exports in Latin America’s fourth biggest oil producer, has been closed since the first bombing in Boyaca province on Wednesday.

The second bombing occurred in the eastern province of Arauca on Friday, according to the company and a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ecopetrol said no oil was spilt as a result of the second attack.

Repairs on the damaged stretch in Boyaca are likely to be completed over the weekend, but Friday’s attack will delay the pipeline’s reopening, an Ecopetrol press officer said. It usually takes a few days to repair a pipeline after such an attack.

The Cano Limon and other pipelines are attacked scores of times each year by Colombia’s leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla groups as part of their five-decade war against the country’s government.

Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump 220,000 barrels of crude per day to Covenas port on the Caribbean coast but tends to average around 80,000 barrels per day.

It also transports oil for other companies including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Paul Simao)