FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia shut after attacks
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ecopetrol's Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia shut after attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with confirmation of second attack on Friday)

BOGOTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol’s Cano Limon oil pipeline in Colombia was bombed for the second time this week on Friday and will remain shut for repairs, a company official said.

The 780-km (485 mile) pipeline, important for exports in Latin America’s fourth biggest oil producer, has been closed since the first bombing in Boyaca province on Wednesday.

The second bombing occurred in the eastern province of Arauca on Friday, according to the company and a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Ecopetrol said no oil was spilt as a result of the second attack.

Repairs on the damaged stretch in Boyaca are likely to be completed over the weekend, but Friday’s attack will delay the pipeline’s reopening, an Ecopetrol press officer said. It usually takes a few days to repair a pipeline after such an attack.

The Cano Limon and other pipelines are attacked scores of times each year by Colombia’s leftist FARC and ELN guerrilla groups as part of their five-decade war against the country’s government.

Ecopetrol operates the Cano Limon pipeline through its subsidiary Cenit. It has capacity to pump 220,000 barrels of crude per day to Covenas port on the Caribbean coast but tends to average around 80,000 barrels per day.

It also transports oil for other companies including U.S. producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.