Italy's Gavio to buy stake in Brazil's EcoRodovias for $573 mln

BRASILIA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Gruppo Gavio has acquired a stake in Brazilian toll road operator EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logística SA for 2.22 billion reais ($573 million), EcoRodovias said in a statement on Friday.

EcoRodovias stock will be transferred to a new company owned by Gavio and EcoRodovias’ controlling shareholder Primav. Gavio will own all preferred shares of the new company, and 50 percent of ordinary shares, EcoRodovias said.

EcoRodovias owns some of the largest toll road operations in São Paulo state, Brazil’s wealthiest and most populous, including the Anchieta/Imigrantes and the Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto highway systems. It also operates a 13.3 kilometer-long (8.25 miles) bridge connecting Rio de Janeiro and the coastal city of Niteroi.