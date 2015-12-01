FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gavio, Vinci eyeing stake in Brazil's EcoRodovias, sources say
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

Gavio, Vinci eyeing stake in Brazil's EcoRodovias, sources say

Tatiana Bautzer

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Infrastructure companies including Italy’s Gruppo Gavio and France’s Vinci SA are interested in a stake in toll road operator EcoRodovias Infraestrutura & Logística SA, whose owner needs to raise cash to pay debt, five sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

Gavio, Vinci and Atlantia SpA are on a shortlist to present binding proposals for the 63.99 percent that Brazil’s Almeida family have in EcoRodovias through investment holding company Primav, said the sources, who requested anonymity because negotiations are underway.

The Almeidas are analyzing either a partial sale of their stake or their full exit, the sources added. Other parties that have analyzed the stake include local rivals Arteris SA and CCR SA, as well as Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc, they added. (Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.