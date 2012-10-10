FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Primav sweetens offer for EcoRodovias shares
October 10, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's Primav sweetens offer for EcoRodovias shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction company Primav Construcoes has sweetened its offer to buy about 2 billion reais ($982 million) of shares in local toll road operator Ecorodovias from Italy’s Impregilo , EcoRodovias said on Tuesday.

Family-owned Primav increased its offer for the Italian construction group’s shares in EcoRodovias to 19 reais per share, up from a July offer of 17.90, for just over 106 million shares, or about 19 percent of EcoRodovias’ total capital.

Primav’s offer would be valid until October 18, EcoRodovias said in a stock exchange filing.

Impregilo would still retain a stake of about 10 percent in EcoRodovias.

EcoRodovias shares closed up 0.6 percent at 18.10 reais on the Sao Paulo BM&FBovespa stock exchange.

$1 = 2.0365 Brazilian reals Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy

