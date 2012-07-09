Primav sweetens offer for Impregilo stake in Ecorodovias

MILAN, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Primav has raised its offer to buy 19 percent of motorway group EcoRodovias from Impregilo to 763 million euros from 690 million euros, Impregilo said in a statement on Monday.

Primav, a company belonging to the Brazilian family Almeida, is now offering 17.90 Brazilian reals ($8.79) per share, against its previous offer of 16.59 reals, according to the statement from the Italian construction firm.

The offer, which would leave Impregilo with 10 percent of EcoRodovias and bring Primav’s holding up to 40.1 percent, envisages a governance pact and a industrial partnership.

The offer expires on July 13. ($1 = 2.0371 Brazilian reals) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)