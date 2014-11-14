FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecotel Communication says 9-month revenue grows by 16 pct to 76.6 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ecotel Communication says 9-month revenue grows by 16 pct to 76.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG

* 9-month revenue grows by 16 pct to 76.6 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA grows by 10 pct to eur 5.4 million euros

* 9-month consolidated profit, at 0.5 million euros (previous year: 0.5 million euros) remained at previous year’s leve

* Says reaffirms EBITDA forecast published in 2013 annual report and expects EBITDA of 6.5 - 7.5 million euros for current business year 2014

* Says forecast revenue (85 - 95 million euros) - with predicted annual revenue of about 100 million euros - is expected to be above forecast corridor

* Q3 EBITDA up 12 pct to 1.8 million euros (previous year 1.6 million euros)

* Says in the third quarter of 2014 group sales rose by 18 pct to 26.4 million euros(previous year: 22.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

