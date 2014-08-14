BRIEF-Ecotel Communication reports H1 turnover of EUR 50.2 million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG : * Says consolidated turnover of EUR 50.2 million in 1st half year 2014 (plus

14.6 %) * Says EBITDA of EUR 3.6 million in 1st half year 2014 * Says forecast for 2014 reaffirmed * Says in Q2 2014 group earned consolidated turnover of EUR 24.0 million

(previous year: EUR 22.3 million) * Says expects EBITDA of EUR 6.5 - 7.5 million for the current business year

2014 * Says expects FY 2014 revenue of EUR 85 - 95 million, presumably within the

upper range of the forecast corridor * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage