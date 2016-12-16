FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shipbuilder Ecovix, units file for bankruptcy protection in Brazil
December 16, 2016 / 6:54 PM / 8 months ago

Shipbuilder Ecovix, units file for bankruptcy protection in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Ecovix Engevix Construções Oceánicas SA and five subsidiaries have filed for bankruptcy protection in a federal commercial court, succumbing to a debt burden of 8 billion reais ($2.4 billion) and a plunge in shipbuilding.

In a statement on Friday, Ecovix said Banco Brasil Plural SA and law firm Felsberg Advogados will advise it on bankruptcy protection proceedings, which will take place in a court based in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Cash at the shipbuilder is being depleted at this point, the statement said. ($1 = 3.3845 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

