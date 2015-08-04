FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian banking foundation launches placement of part of Intesa stake
August 4, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Italian banking foundation launches placement of part of Intesa stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIRENZE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (ECRF) said on Tuesday it had launched the placement of a 0.63 percent stake in Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo to comply with rules that limit the holdings of banking foundations in a single lender.

ECRF, which owns 3.245 percent of Intesa, launched the placement of up to 100 million Intesa shares - equal to a stake of around 0.63 percent - via an accelerated bookbuilding.

Goldman Sachs is serving as sole bookrunner of the placement, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

