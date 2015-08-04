FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Italy's ECRF sells 0.63 pct stake in Intesa Sanpaolo
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy's ECRF sells 0.63 pct stake in Intesa Sanpaolo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds price of stake sale)

FLORENCE, Italy, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Ente Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze (ECRF) sold a 0.63 percent stake in lender Intesa Sanpaolo on Tuesday for 349.5 million euros ($384 million) to comply with rules that limit the holdings of banking foundations in banks.

ECRF said the shares were sold at 3.495 euros each through an accelerated bookbuilding, where Goldman Sachs served as sole bookrunner.

The deal cuts ECRF’s stake in the bank to around 2.6 percent but the foundation could sell more stock to fully comply with the new limitations.

$1 = 0.9111 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.