QUITO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino on Tuesday said that no decision has been made yet regarding a request for political asylum by WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange.

Assange has been holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London since June 19 awaiting a ruling by the Ecuadorean government on his application. President Rafael Correa added on Twitter that a rumor saying a decision had been taken was false.