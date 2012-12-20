FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 2-Ecuador central bank head resigns, says not an economist
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-UPDATE 2-Ecuador central bank head resigns, says not an economist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Delgado is President Correa’s cousin

By Eduardo Garcia

QUITO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s central bank president, Pedro Delgado, resigned on Wednesday after admitting that he did not hold a university degree in economics.

Delgado faced accusations in recent weeks in local media that he lied when he said that he had obtained a degree in economics.

“I submit my irrevocable resignation as head of the central bank ... and I do it because I made a grave mistake 22 years ago. I made the wrong choice and to achieve an academic objective I made a mistake that now is costing me dearly,” he told reporters.

“I presented a document with no value that certified that I had a degree that I did not hold, ” in order to enter a business school to study for an MBA, Delgado said.

Delgado , the cousin of Ecuador ean President Rafael Correa, w as appointed head of the Andean country’s monetary authority in November 2011.

Correa is up for re-election in February 2013. The leftist leader wants four more years in office so he can continue to expand state control over the Andean nation’s economy. [ ID:nECUADOR]

