Ecuador meeting investors ahead of new bond sale
March 9, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ecuador meeting investors ahead of new bond sale

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 9 (IFR) - Ecuador has begun investor meetings this week ahead of a potential sale of a new US-dollar denominated bond, three sources familiar with the situation told IFR on Monday.

Citigroup has been appointed to arrange the meetings, which started in London on Monday and will continue in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York until Friday.

The sovereign is looking to raise US$1bn through the sale, one of the sources said.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

