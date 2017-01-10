FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ecuador gets US$2.25bn in orders for tap of 2026 bond
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
January 10, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 7 months ago

Ecuador gets US$2.25bn in orders for tap of 2026 bond

Mike Gambale

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (IFR) - Ecuador set price guidance Tuesday of 9.25% area on a reopening of its 9.65% 2026 bond after receiving more than US$2.25bn in orders, a source with knowledge of the situation told IFR.

That came after initial price thoughts of low to mid 9% released earlier in the day.

The deal, expected to price later Tuesday via sole lead manager Citigroup, is the oil exporting nation's second foray in the international bond markets in just over a month. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

