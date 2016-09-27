FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Ecuador announces reopening of 2022 bonds
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Ecuador announces reopening of 2022 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, investor quote)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador is offering an attractive discount to entice buyers into a tap of its 2022 US dollar bonds after setting initial price thoughts of 10.75% area, two investors told IFR on Tuesday.

The tap of the 10.75% bond is expected to price later in the day through lead Citigroup and marks the nation's second international bond foray in a matter of months.

"A 10.75% yield is about 100bp cheap to where the 22s were trading pre-announcement (on a yield basis)," one investor said.

Ecuador, rated B/B, was last in the market in late July when it issued a US$1bn of the 2022s at par, also through Citigroup. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
