Ecuador to meet investors ahead of potential US dollar bond
#Market News
June 9, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ecuador to meet investors ahead of potential US dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Ecuador will begin meetings with fixed-income investors this week ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond offering, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Caa1/B/B, has mandated Citigroup (global coordinator) and Credit Suisse to arrange the meetings, which will take place in London on June 10, Boston on June 11, Los Angeles on June 12 and New York on June 13.

A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S benchmark bond issue may follow, subject to market conditions.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

