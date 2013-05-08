Ecuador's economy to grow more than 4 pct in 2013 -central bank

QUITO, May 8 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s economy will likely expand more than 4 percent this year compared with 5 percent growth in 2012, the head of the Central Bank, Diego Martinez, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Economic growth slowed in 2012 from 8 percent in 2011, hit by slower expansion in the oil and construction sectors.

Growth is expected to slow again this year due to global economic woes and the idling of Ecuador’s largest refinery, which will be partially shut down for several months for an overhaul.