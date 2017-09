QUITO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s Central Bank forecast on Wednesday the OPEC nation’s economy would grow just 0.4 percent in 2015, compared to 3.8 percent the previous year.

Year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2015 was 1.0 percent. That compared with 3.0 percent year-on-year growth for the first quarter of this year. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia)