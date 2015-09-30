UPDATE 2-Ecuador slashes 2015 growth forecast due to oil slump

(Adds bond payment comment)

By Alexandra Valencia

QUITO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The economy of OPEC member Ecuador, hit by the fall in crude oil prices, will grow just 0.4 percent in 2015, down from 3.8 percent the previous year, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Evidencing the slowdown, year-on-year growth in the second quarter was 1.0 percent, the bank’s head Diego Martinez told reporters. That compared with 3.0 percent year-on-year growth for the first quarter of this year.

President Rafael Correa’s left-wing government has already been forced to cut budgets, postpone investments and seek extra financing tied to anticipated oil sales to counter the hit to crude revenues in the Andean nation.

But Martinez said Ecuador would be able to meet an upcoming $650 million capital payment on its Global 2015 bonds due on Dec. 15.

Ecuador has now slashed its growth projections twice this year, from 4.1 percent originally and 1.9 percent mid-year.

The South American nation’s dollarized economy means it has been hard hit both by the tumble in commodities prices and the appreciation of the U.S. dollar.

“These phenomena mean the Ecuadorean economy will have a slow year,” the bank’s Martinez said.

First elected in 2007, Correa has faced protests this year after attempts to increase capital gains and inheritance taxes, which the government says will only impact the wealthiest.

Still, he remains popular among the poor thanks to welfare programs funded in large part by oil revenues. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)