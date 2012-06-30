UPDATE 2-Ecuador's economy grew 4.8 pct in 1st quarter -Correa

* Economy forecast to grow 5.4 percent in 2012

QUITO, June 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s economy grew 4.8 percent in the first quarter this year compared to the same period last year, slowing from a year-on-year growth rate of 6.1 percent in the previous quarter, President Rafael Correa said on Saturday.

Higher oil export revenues together with increased tax collection have allowed the government to ramp up welfare spending in recent years, which has spurred economic growth.

“In the first three months of 2012, and this is official data from the Central Bank, we’ve had a growth rate of 4.8 percent,” Correa said in his weekly television address.

Ecuador’s economy grew 7.8 percent in 2011, more than double the 2010 growth rate. The OPEC nation expanded 3.6 percent in 2010 and 0.4 percent in 2009.

The government has vowed to continue spending heavily to spur growth in 2012 as it heads toward a presidential election scheduled for February 2013. Correa is expected to run for re-election but has yet to make an official announcement.

The Andean nation forecasts that the gross domestic product will expand 5.4 percent in 2012.

The country’s good economic performance led Standard & Poor’s to upgrade Ecuador’s long-term sovereign rating to B from B-minus in early June.

However, the Correa government has failed to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil exports and Ecuador could suffer if crude prices continue falling.

Ecuador’s 2012 budget forecasts oil prices at an average of $79.70 per barrel this year. Correa said that Ecuador’s oil sold at an average of $106 per barrel in the first six months of the year.

“We’re doing quite well. The first semester was extraordinary and we’d only fail with the budget if oil prices fall below $53 (on average in the next six months), and that’s very difficult, although not impossible,” Correa said.

He said the country has at least $600 million in spare funds to finance public spending if oil revenues fall sharply.

Ecuador produces around 500,000 barrels of crude oil a day and i s OPEC’s smallest member.