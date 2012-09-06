UPDATE 1-Ecuador consumer prices up 0.29 pct in August

* Prices rose 4.88 percent in the 12 months through August

* Andean country forecasts 2012 inflation of 5.14 percent

QUITO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s consumer prices rose 0.29 percent in August, compared with an increase of 0.26 the previous month, the Andean country’s official statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose rapidly in the OPEC-member nation in late 2011 and earlier this year as heavy rains destroyed crops, pushing up food prices.

But inflation has steadied in recent months, and it looks like price increases will be below the government’s 5.14 percent target for the full year.

The weather improved in recent months, and food prices, the sector that usually drives inflation, decreased in May and were almost flat in June.

Food prices picked up slightly in July and August, pushing overall inflation up in the past two months. The agency did not give a reason for the increase in food prices.

“Inflation in the food and nonalcoholic beverages sector reached 0.45 percent in August 2012,” the INEC statistics agency said in a statement.

Also fueling inflation last month were transportation and the alcoholic beverage, tobacco and medicine sector.

In the 12 months ended in August, prices rose 4.88 percent, slowing from the 5.09 percent increase in the year ended in July. Meanwhile, accumulated inflation in the first eight months of 2012 was 2.97 percent, below the 3.49 percent reported for the year-earlier period.

Ecuador’s inflation rate tends to be volatile. Consumer prices fell 0.19 percent in May, but rose 0.49 percent in August last year.