QUITO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador’s President Rafael Correa confirmed on Saturday that he will run for re-election in a vote scheduled for February 2013, which he is expected to win comfortably.

The 49-year-old, U.S.-educated leftist leader has high popularity levels thanks to heavy state spending of oil and tax revenues on infrastructure and social welfare projects.

Ecuador’s opposition is divided and without a strong leader.