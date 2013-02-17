FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exit poll shows Ecuador's Correa wins re-election
February 17, 2013 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Exit poll shows Ecuador's Correa wins re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - An exit poll shows Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa won re-election in Sunday’s presidential vote, as the OPEC nation’s electoral authority continues counting ballots to provide an official result.

Correa won 61 percent of the vote compared with 21 percent for former banker Guillermo Lasso, the closest rival of the seven opposition candidates in the race, according to a survey by polling firm Opinion Public shown by Ecuadorean state TV.

The electoral authority is expected to release an official quick-count by 7:00 p.m. EST (0000 GMT) based on 30 percent of the votes cast. (Reporting by Quito Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech)

