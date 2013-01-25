FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-Ecuador's Rafael Correa seeks re-election
January 25, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ecuador's Rafael Correa seeks re-election

Ecuador's President Rafael Correa is the front-runner candidate
for a Feb. 17 election that could hand the leftist leader four
more years in office to continue boosting state control over the
Andean nation's economy.
    For stories, click on the codes in brackets:
 LATEST STORIES                                                    
 > State spending fuels Correa's re-election bid                   
 > Correa hikes minimum wage in run-up to vote                     
 > Candidate seeks end to 'franchise socialism'                    
 > Lawmakers raise bank taxes ahead of election                    
 > Poll gives Correa clear lead in election                        
 > Correa to seek re-election, clear favorite                      
 > Lawmakers raise bank taxes ahead of election                    
                                                                   
 BACKGROUND                                                        
 > Ecuador and its president Rafael Correa                         
 > Top opposition candidates in presidential race                  
 > Key political risks to watch in Ecuador                         
 > Key facts about Ecuador's oil industry                          
 > Ecuador upbeat about oil auction, sees $1bln                    
 > Ecuador economy to grow 5.4 pct in 2012-cenbank                 
 > Ecuador grants asylum to Assange, angering UK                   
 > Ecuador says mining reforms may lead to deals

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
