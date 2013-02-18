FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2013 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

TAKE-A-LOOK-Ecuador's Rafael Correa re-elected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ecuador's President Rafael Correa easily won re-election on
Sunday, securing a new four-year term to continue boosting state
control over the Andean nation's economy.
    For stories, click on the codes in brackets:
    
  LATEST NEWS
> Correa enjoys re-election, seeks investment    
> Ecuador's Correa cruises to re-election        
> Correa: from boyhood leader to president       
> State spending fuels Correa's re-election      
    
  BACKGROUND 
> Ecuador and its president Rafael Correa        
> Top opposition candidates in presidential race 
> Key political risks to watch in Ecuador        
> Key facts about Ecuador's oil industry

