Ecuador agrees trade deal with EU
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Ecuador agrees trade deal with EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, July 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador completed negotiations on Thursday on a trade deal with the European Union that will eliminate tariffs for most of its exports to its top trading partner, the Andean nation’s trade minister said on Thursday.

Francisco Rivadeneira said the EU will extend a system of preferential tariffs that benefit Ecuador’s exports and which had been due to expire in December, until the new trade deal takes effect in the second half of 2016.

“After almost four years of work, finally we have reached a balanced agreement with the European Union,” Rivadeneira said in comments from Brussels sent to Ecuadorian media by his ministry, without further detail on the content of the deal.

The agreement must be approved by Ecuador’s national assembly and the European Parliament.

The European Union is the biggest buyer of Ecuador’s exports, excluding its oil, which totaled $3 billion in 2013.

Ecuador is an important supplier to the EU of canned tuna and tropical fruit juice among other foods. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

