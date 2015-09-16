FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador asks neighbours for help as forest fires rage round Quito
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 16, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ecuador asks neighbours for help as forest fires rage round Quito

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ecuador called on Latin American neighbours on Tuesday to help it battle forest fires that have forced families to flee some neighborhoods of the capital Quito and its outskirts.

“We’ve been in touch with Venezuela, who will send us a helicopter,” President Rafael Correa told journalists. “We’re contacting Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.”

Three firefighters were killed last week, and around 20 were injured, according to authorities.

Correa said there were 17 major forest fires raging, and the area around Quito, the world’s highest capital city, had been the worst affected. The summer heat and lack of rain had raised the fire hazard in surrounding areas.

The fires had threatened poor neighborhoods, as well as some wealthier residential parts of the city. There were no reliable estimates available on the numbers of people that had been evacuated from their homes, and in some areas families were able to return as the flames retreated.

Authorities have offered rewards of up to $50,000 for information on suspected firebugs, and several people have been arrested. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.