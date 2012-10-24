Fitch revises Ecuador credit rating outlook to positive

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised the outlook on its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating for Ecuador to positive from stable citing improving economic growth and manageable financing needs.

Ecuador, an OPEC member whose oil output has hovered around 500,000 barrels per day for the past few years, is being supported by the relatively high price of crude oil, Fitch said in a statement.

The highly speculative credit rating of B-minus was affirmed. Ecuador is rated one notch higher at B with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and one notch lower at Caa1 with a stable outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. (Reporting By Daniel Bases, Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie)