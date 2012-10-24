FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch revises Ecuador credit rating outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

Fitch revises Ecuador credit rating outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday revised the outlook on its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating for Ecuador to positive from stable citing improving economic growth and manageable financing needs.

Ecuador, an OPEC member whose oil output has hovered around 500,000 barrels per day for the past few years, is being supported by the relatively high price of crude oil, Fitch said in a statement.

The highly speculative credit rating of B-minus was affirmed. Ecuador is rated one notch higher at B with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s and one notch lower at Caa1 with a stable outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. (Reporting By Daniel Bases, Luciana Lopez and Caryn Trokie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.