FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation slows to 3.01 pct in May
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation slows to 3.01 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, June 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate
eased to 3.01 percent in May, while consumer prices decreased
0.22 percent month-on-month, the government's statistics office
said on Thursday.
    The central bank forecasts full-year inflation of 4.4
percent in 2013. 
    Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in
2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the
3.33 percent seen in 2010.
    Here is the breakdown of inflation data:
    
                 May        April      May 2012
  Change on     -0.22       +0.18       -0.19
 month (pct)                          
  Change on     +3.01       +3.03       +4.85
 year (pct)                           
 Index (base    143.17      143.49      138.99
 year 2004)                           
   Food &       -0.90       -0.19       -0.88
  beverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.