FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation eased to 2.39 pct in July
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Ecuador's 12-month inflation eased to 2.39 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate
eased to 2.39 percent in July, compared with 2.68 percent in
June, while consumer prices decreased 0.02 percent
month-on-month, the government's statistics office said on
Tuesday. 
    The central bank forecasts full-year inflation of 3.93
percent in 2013. 
    Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 4.16 percent in
2012, less than the 5.41 percent recorded in 2011, but above the
3.33 percent seen in 2010.
    Here is the breakdown of inflation data: 
                July         June     July 2012
  Change on     -0.02       -0.14        0.26
 month (pct)                          
  Change on     +2.39       +2.68        5.09
 year (pct)                           
 Index (base    142.94      142.97      139.60
 year 2004)                           
   Food &       -0.54       -0.64        0.32
  beverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.