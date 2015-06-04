FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.55 percent in May
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Ecuador's annual inflation rate rose to 4.55 percent in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

QUITO, June 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's annual inflation rate
rose to 4.55 percent in May from 4.32 percent in the previous
month, the government's statistics office said on Thursday.
     Consumer prices rose 0.18 percent, month-on-month in May
compared with a 0.84 percent increase in April, the office said.
    Since January, Ecuador has been using a modified basket of
60 products and services for its inflation calculations.
    The government estimates inflation will be 3.9 percent for
2015, although authorities in the OPEC country have said the
forecast will need to be revised due to a drop in global oil
prices.
    Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 3.67 percent in
2014.
    Following is a breakdown of the latest inflation data:    
    
                            May 2015    April 2015   May 2014

 Change on year    (pct)      4.55        4.32       3.41
 Change on month   (pct)      0.18        0.84      -0.04
 Index (base year 2014)      103.32      103.14     98.82 
 Food & beverage              0.23        1.63      -0.94
    

 (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.